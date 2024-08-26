Kenny Chesney sunsets Sun Goes Down Tour: "The last night is always so hard"

The sun has gone down on Kenny Chesney’s Sun Goes Down Tour. Kenny wrapped his summertime trek with three sold-out shows in Foxborough, Massachusetts. “The last night is always so hard because you’ve shared so many things over a few months… You get close, you have fun, and you live,” Kenny says in a press statement. “But this year, this tour has been even more so because every single person who came to see us brought just as much heart to the shows as my road family and I brought. It was something you could feel everywhere we went.” “It really felt like No Shoes Nation came to sing,” he says of his fans. “These songs were their life, too, and they were going to sing them back to us. I felt like I was seeing – and hearing – everything we played in another dimension because I could hear all those lives in their voices.” The Sun Goes Down Tour featured openers Zac Brown Band, Uncle Kracker and “Tennessee Oranger” singer Megan Moroney. “Watching Megan really come into her power this summer has been one of the best things I’ve seen in a long time,” Kenny adds of Megan. “She is a triple threat writer/singer/performer – and she’s found the space she wants to work from. Mark my words: she’s here for the duration.” Kenny’s latest single, “Just to Say We Did,” is in the top 40 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on his latest album, Born, out now.

