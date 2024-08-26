Kenny Chesney sunsets Sun Goes Down Tour: "The last night is always so hard"

Through the years Honoree Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp) (Jason Merritt)

By Jeremy Chua

The sun has gone down on Kenny Chesney’s Sun Goes Down Tour. Kenny wrapped his summertime trek with three sold-out shows in Foxborough, Massachusetts. “The last night is always so hard because you’ve shared so many things over a few months… You get close, you have fun, and you live,” Kenny says in a press statement. “But this year, this tour has been even more so because every single person who came to see us brought just as much heart to the shows as my road family and I brought. It was something you could feel everywhere we went.” “It really felt like No Shoes Nation came to sing,” he says of his fans. “These songs were their life, too, and they were going to sing them back to us. I felt like I was seeing – and hearing – everything we played in another dimension because I could hear all those lives in their voices.” The Sun Goes Down Tour featured openers Zac Brown Band, Uncle Kracker and “Tennessee Oranger” singer Megan Moroney. “Watching Megan really come into her power this summer has been one of the best things I’ve seen in a long time,” Kenny adds of Megan. “She is a triple threat writer/singer/performer – and she’s found the space she wants to work from. Mark my words: she’s here for the duration.” Kenny’s latest single, “Just to Say We Did,” is in the top 40 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on his latest album, Born, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!