Kenny Chesney previews 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC' in upcoming conversation with co-author

By Stephen Hubbard

Kenny Chesney will talk about his new book, HEART*LIFE*MUSIC, for the first time on TalkShopLive.

“I always said I’d never write a book, and now here we are. And I have to admit: I’m really glad I did it," he says. "I remembered moments, connected dots and laughed a lot about some of the places I’ve been."

"When you’re so busy going forward," he adds, "you don’t always realize. Being in the revision and copy-editing part of the process, I am so grateful and fired up for the journey.”

Co-author Holly Gleason will lead the TalkShopLive conversation on Tuesday at 7 p.m ET.

HEART*LIFE*MUSIC comes out Nov. 4.

