Kentucky collab: Carly Pearce sings Bill Monroe with Ricky Skaggs

Carly Pearce (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
By Stephen Hubbard

Carly Pearce paid tribute to the "Father of Bluegrass" Tuesday as part of the Opry 100 Honors Bill Monroe show.

Carly performed Bill's most famous song, "Blue Moon of Kentucky," along with another Country Music Hall of Famer from the Bluegrass State.

"Growing up in Kentucky, Bill Monroe and Ricky Skaggs were two of the biggest influences in my musical journey," Carly shared on her socials, along with a clip of their collab. "As a kid, I loved bluegrass music and when I was in fourth grade, I won my first talent show singing this song. Last night we got to honor Bill Monroe for the Opry 100 and it was SO special to have Ricky join me and my band on stage!"

Carly's described her upcoming fifth studio album as "super, super bluegrassy rootsy country." Though she said she'd finished her vocals back in June, there's no word on when Carly's new music will make its debut.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!