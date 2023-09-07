Kimberly Perry's first baby has arrived

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Kimberly Perry and her husband, Johnny Costello, have welcomed their first child, Whit.

The baby boy was born on Saturday, August 26, at 4:01 p.m. in Nashville.

"Welcome to the world Whit," Kimberly shares in a statement to People. "I feel like in one short week Dad and I have moved from a season of BLOOM into a SUPERBLOOM."

"Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter - but our house has truly become a home," she adds. "We can't wait to show Whit the world - this bus baby is ready to roll."

The former The Band Perry lead singer released her debut solo EP, Bloom, in June. The five-track set features Kimberly's single "If I Die Young Pt. 2," which is now at country radio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!