Koe Wetzel's got fans 'Surrounded' with new track

Koe Wetzel's first piece of new music since 2024's 9 Lives is set to arrive on Friday.

If you've been to one of Wetzel's live shows, however, his new track may be familiar.

“‘Surrounded’ felt like the right way to kick off this next chapter,” he says. “The way fans locked into it live from the jump has been wild, so we’re fired up to finally let the full thing loose this week.”

Described as a "hard-driving track that delves into the feeling of being trapped by a memory you can't outrun," "Surrounded" follows Koe's first #1, "High Road," with Jessie Murph.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.