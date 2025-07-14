Lady A plans busy holiday season with new album and tour

Lady A's getting into the Christmas spirit early: they've announced their first-ever holiday tour and a new yuletide album.

On This Winter's Night: Volume 2 will arrive Sept. 26, continuing the story they started with the original album in 2012. It'll be followed by a 12-show tour that launches Dec. 5 in Atlanta and wraps with three shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium Dec. 21-23.

"We have been in such a season of family and that's the first thing we think of when we think of Christmas and the holiday season," Hillary Scott says. "We hope this record and our first-ever Christmas tour will be an opportunity for families and fans to usher in the holiday spirit with fun, joy and gratitude."

Both Hillary and Charles Kelley are preparing to welcome new babies right now.

Presales for the This Winter's Night Tour start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

