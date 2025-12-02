Lainey, Riley & Russell make Amazon Music's Top Hits of 2025; Morgan dominates Apple Music's list

Lainey Wilson Hosts ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville airing November 19 on ABC; streaming next day on Hulu. (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Andrea Dresdale

Amazon Music has released its annual year in review, including a list of the most-streamed tracks by users in 2025, and plenty of country hits made the cut.

Amazon Music customers in the U.S. were streaming multiple Morgan Wallen tracks this past year, including the Tate McRae duet "What I Want," "Just In Case" and "I'm the Problem." Other favorites featured on the list are Shaboozey tracks "Good News" and "Amen" featuring Jelly Roll, as well as Riley Green's "Worst Way."
Amazon subscribers were also playing the following country hits in 2025: Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah," Lainey Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo," Russell Dickerson's "Happen to Me," Hudson Westbrook's "House Again," Tucker Wetmore's "Wind Up Missin' You" and Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs' "Backup Plan."

Apple Music has come out with its own Top Songs of 2025 list, but the only three country artists on that list are Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey and Luke Combs. Luke and Shaboozey have one song each — "Fast Car" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," respectively — while Morgan has 12, including his Post Malone feature, "I Had Some Help."

