Lainey visits Germany's historic Cologne Cathedral

Lainey Wilson recently visited the famous Cologne Cathedral while on tour in Cologne, Germany.



The "Country's Cool Again" singer hopped on Instagram to share pictures of her concert and her awe of Cologne Cathedral.



"Köln was breathtaking [heart + rock on emojis] you shouldn't go through this city without seeing the cathedral. Unreal. Can't wait to visit again," Lainey captioned her Instagram carousel, which also featured a snapshot of her down on her knees and praying at the historic cathedral.



Coming up, Lainey will play a sold-out show in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 2, before concluding her international run in Oslo, Norway, on May 3.



Lainey's headlining Country's Cool Again Tour kicks off with two sold-out shows at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheatre on May 31 and June 1. You can find the full tour schedule and tickets now at laineywilson.com.

