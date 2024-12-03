Lainey Wilson to be honored as Variety's Storyteller of the Year

Lainey Wilson will be honored as Storyteller of the Year at Variety's annual Hitmakers event.



In a statement, Variety's executive music editor, Jem Aswad, says, "Lainey has established herself as one of the most important new voices in country music."



Other honorees include Jelly Roll, who's been named Changemaker of the Year, and Newcomers Award recipient Shaboozey.



Reba McEntire and pop star Olivia Rodrigo are among the list of presenters.



The ceremony will take place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, on the music front, Lainey's currently approaching the top 10 of the country chart with "4X4XU," the second single off her latest album, Whirlwind.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.