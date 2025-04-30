Lainey Wilson books her first big screen role in Colleen Hoover movie

Lainey Wilson will make her feature film debut in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2022 bestseller, Reminders of Him, according to Variety.

Of course, Hoover also wrote It Ends with Us, which inspired the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni hit.

Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham and The West Wing's Bradley Whitford are also attached to the film, as are Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow and Nicholas Duvernay.

Lainey made her acting debut in season 5 of Yellowstone playing the musician Abby, a role Taylor Sheridan created for her.

So far, there's no word on Lainey's role, when Reminders of You will shoot or when it will be out.

