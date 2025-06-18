Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Ashley McBryde celebrate The Fourth in America

Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde and The War and Treaty will all celebrate America's 249th birthday with performances on CNN.

You can tune in July 4 at 7 p.m. ET to watch The Fourth in America, which will also feature Noah Kahan, Sting, Nelly, Counting Crows, Timbaland, The Fray, CAKE, Sublime, Ice Cube, 4 Non Blondes, Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, The United States Air Force Band and more.

The show's fifth year will also feature fireworks from cities around the country, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.