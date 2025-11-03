Lainey Wilson plays a toilet prank during Houston show

Lainey Wilson brought a little toilet humor to her rescheduled show in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.

The singer pranked her opening act, Muscadine Bloodline, by bringing them onstage and making them perform while sitting on toilets.

"They say everything is bigger in Texas and I tell ya what Houston…. We had a big ole time last night," she wrote on Instagram Sunday. "It has been a dream of mine to prank someone on stage by asking them to sit on toilets to sing and my dreams came true last night with @muscadinebline. Thank you boys for being good sports."

Lainey’s Houston show was supposed to take place in September, but Lainey was sick and had to cancel.

Her Whirlwind world tour has two dates left: Tampa, Florida, on Friday and Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

