Lainey Wilson puts 'Peace, Love & Cowboys' under the Christmas tree

Lainey Wilson's 'Peace, Love & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)' (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

Lainey Wilson wants Peace, Love & Cowboys for Christmas. 

That's the title of the superstar's new holiday EP, which features a new "holiday edition" of the title track, which originally appeared on her Whirlwind album.

The collection also includes her recently released posthumous duet with crooner Bing Crosby on "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" and her take on George Strait's "Christmas Cookies," which originally came out in 2021. The set also adds instrumental versions of all three songs.
Out digitally now, the EP will be available on 12-inch vinyl, 7-inch vinyl and CD on Nov. 21.
Fans will get the chance to hear Lainey sing all three songs live Dec. 10 during one of the Grand Ole Opry's special Christmas shows.

