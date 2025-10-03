Lainey Wilson teams up with Bing Crosby on 'Let It Snow!'

Just hours after selling out Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Lainey Wilson dropped a surprise holiday track.

The reigning ACM entertainer of the year duets with legendary crooner Bing Crosby on a new version of "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" In 2021 Lainey put out her cover of George Strait's "Christmas Cookies."

She'll be back at the Bridgestone before the holidays, however, as she returns to host the 59th CMA Awards on Nov. 19, where she's up for six trophies.

On Oct. 10 Lainey takes her Whirlwind World Tour to New York City for a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

