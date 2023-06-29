Lainey Wilson on why she waited to introduce her boyfriend

Lainey Wilson waited for two years before going public with her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, at this year's ACM Awards.

Clearly, she wasn't in a rush, and there was a good reason for that.

"I said, 'We gonna see if you're in it for the right reasons.' Turns out, he is," Wilson told People in a recent interview. "Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, 'Those are his friends!'"

Lainey also shared that they both met through mutual friends in 2021.

"We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m.," the "Things A Man Oughta Know" singer recalls. "I was like, 'This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.'"

"Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, 'Go get it,'" she adds. "He knows how important this dream is to me."

Lainey's nostalgic "Watermelon Moonshine" is currently #24 and ascending the country charts.

