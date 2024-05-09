Lainey Wilson reflects on the rippling effect of her achievements

While Lainey Wilson's grateful for her successes in the country music world and beyond, she still experiences pinch-me moments that leave her in awe — and sometimes disbelief — of all she's achieved.



"It does kind of rack my brain a little bit when I zoom out and I think about everything that's happened in the past two years," Lainey tells ABC Audio. "My goodness, I feel like my dreams are kind of [happening] like a ripple effect. I feel like I'm having other dreams that I didn't even know existed."



"I mean, even with the Yellowstone stuff, I didn't know that I wanted to act. I've been acting a fool forever, but I didn't know I wanted to really do it, you know?" she shares.



With five nominations, including a nod for the coveted Entertainer of the Year, Lainey is gearing up to perform an as-yet-unannounced track at this year's ACM Awards.



The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will stream live from Frisco, Texas, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

