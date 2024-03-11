Lainey Wilson spotlights tenacity in cinematic "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" video

Lainey Wilson has rolled out the music video for her single, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."



Directed by Patrick Stacy, the Western-inspired visualizer features Lainey playing the role of a cowgirl fearlessly blazing her trail against a backdrop of plains and mountain ranges.



"This one has always been about grit, determination, and forging your own path so we had to have a video to match. Y'all check it out," Lainey shares on Instagram.



Lainey recently made her RodeoHouston debut Saturday, March 9, to a sold-out crowd. Pictures of the special night are available on Lainey's Instagram.



Coming up, Lainey will headline Australia's CMC Rocks festival and play a series of shows down under. To see Lainey in a city near you, head to her website.



You can find "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" on Lainey's Grammy-winning album, Bell Bottom Country. Her latest release following the project is "Country's Cool Again."

