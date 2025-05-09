Lainey Wilson battles 'imposter syndrome' as she takes home ACM entertainer again

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Yi-Jin Yu

Lainey Wilson took home the top honor at the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday.

The "Whirlwind" singer-songwriter picked up four ACM wins overall and was named entertainer of the year again.

In her acceptance speech, the 32-year-old admitted to feeling "imposter syndrome" but also shared a new perspective on it.

"I'm sure everybody deals with a little bit of imposter syndrome but I won't lie to you. I have a little bit. But I read something not long ago that just said, 'If something is given to you, then you need to accept it with an open heart and an open mind,'" she said. "And I just appreciate it."

Wilson also said she had "the best fans in the world" and added that she wanted to be a performer since she was young.

"I dreamed about entertaining. I love making people feel things. I love making people laugh and smile and cry," said Wilson. "Because I love to feel things. Everybody loves to feel things and country music has given me more than I deserve and I appreciate everybody in this room."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

