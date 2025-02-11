Lainey Wilson's about to drop a pop collab

Lainey Wilson is joining pop singer Myles Smith for a duet version of his hit, "Nice to Meet You."



Myles shared the news on Instagram with a Reel featuring a snippet of their collab and footage of Lainey recording her part in Nashville.



While Myles was on location with Lainey, he did pop in via FaceTime to say hi to the country star.



"It sounded pretty good over here. Well, at least we think so," Lainey tells Myles with a laugh, before he responds, "I'm excited. I am so excited!"



Myles and Lainey's "Nice to Meet You" hits digital platforms on Friday.



Meanwhile, Lainey's current single, "4X4XU," is in the top three and ascending the country charts.

