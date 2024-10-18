Lainey Wilson's parents are all in on her 'Whirlwind'

As the whirlwind of Lainey Wilson's life continues, two people who have been indirectly enjoying it are her parents.



"They good, but they crazy," Lainey jokes. "No, everybody's good. They're just enjoying this and they're getting to experience a lot of things that they probably never thought they'd get to."



"You know, my momma's getting to go to New York City with me. Things like that," the Baskin, Louisiana, native tells ABC Audio. "And my parents hadn't been a whole lot of places, so this is really cool for them."

Lainey's "4X4XU" is currently in the top 30 and making its way up the country charts.

You can catch Lainey co-hosting the 2024 CMA Awards with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.