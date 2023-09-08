Lainey Wilson's exploring bringing writing sessions on the road for album #3

Even before Bell Bottom Country dropped, album #3 was on Lainey Wilson's mind, as she recalls.

"I feel like before this record even came out, I was already thinking about the next record because I think songwriters just kind of tend to do that anyway," Lainey tells ABC Audio.

So does that mean her third album's ready for roll-out? Unfortunately not, because it's still in the conceptualization phase.

"I haven't been writing a whole lot right now with touring," says Lainey. "I mean, last year, I believe I slept in my bed in Nashville 15 nights between filming Yellowstone and playing shows, and this year it's pretty similar."

"I'm getting to the point where we're going to have to just start taking some songwriter friends out on the road and do it out there," she shares. "I mean, I find inspiration from anything. But yeah, I'm excited to see what the next record is going to look like because I'm in a completely different phase of life now."

Bell Bottom Country arrived in November 2022 and includes the #1 hit "Heart Like A Truck" and Lainey's current single, "Watermelon Moonshine," which is approaching the top five on the country charts.

Lainey was recently announced as the top nominee at this year's CMA Awards with a total of nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

Lainey's currently on tour with HARDY on his the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.