Lauren Alaina drops romantic "Just Wanna Know That You Love Me"

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

By Jeremy Chua

Lauren Alaina has dropped new song "Just Wanna Know That You Love Me."

The romantic ode, which Brandy ClarkJoybeth Taylor and Sam Ellis wrote, arrives after Lauren premiered it on ABC'S The Bachelorette July 3.

"I don't need that house custom built, painted white/ With a wraparound porch and a swing/ I don't need the riches that money can buy/ I just wanna know that you love me/ I just wanna know that you love me," Lauren sings in the piano ballad.

"Just Wanna Know That You Love Me" is Lauren's latest release and follows her six-song Unlocked EP, which arrived in June.

