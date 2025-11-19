Lauren Alaina leads the way, as the CMA takes the awards to TikTok

Lauren Alaina performs on the Arena stage during Day 1 of C2C Country To Country 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Stephen Hubbard

If you've experienced Lauren Alaina on any level, you can't help but notice: the chart-topping hitmaker has the undeniable gift of gab.

So when the Country Music Association decided to launch a second screen experience on TikTok during the 59th CMA Awards, the "All My Exes" hitmaker was a natural to lead it.

"I'm hosting the backstage area for CMA," Lauren explains. "ABC does this for Dancing with the Stars and all of their other shows, [but] they've never done it for the CMA Awards. So I'm gonna be backstage, like interviewing people as they come on and offstage, just giving the fans a glimpse into what it's like backstage."

So has Lauren ever been at a loss for words?

"The only time I've ever been speechless was when Trisha Yearwood came out at the Grand Ole Opry and asked me to be a member," she tells ABC Audio. "I was speechless. I couldn't speak."

Tune in to watch Wednesday's 59th CMA Awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and keep an eye out for Lauren on the CMA's TikTok.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!