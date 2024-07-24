Lauren Alaina mourns loss of father: "I really don't have words yet"

Lauren Alaina is mourning the death of her father, J.J. Suddeth. The “Getting Good” singer announced to fans on Wednesday morning that she lost her dad and has rescheduled upcoming shows. “We lost my daddy last night, and I really don’t have words yet. I wanted to let y’all know that I’m not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family. Thank you for your prayers and understanding,” Lauren wrote, before signing off, “Pinky.” No cause of death was shared in Lauren’s statement. In February, Lauren posted an Instagram Reel of her wedding day, soundtracked to an unreleased track, “My Old Man,” which her father inspired. “I wrote this song for my daddy for our daddy/daughter dance. It was such a special moment during our wedding. I will truly never forget it,” she captioned her post. This is not the first time Lauren’s mourned the loss of a paternal figure. In October 2018, her stepfather, Sam Ramker, passed after a battle with cancer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.