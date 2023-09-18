Lauren Alaina returns to country radio with "Thicc As Thieves"

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

By Jeremy Chua

Lauren Alaina is headed back to country radio with her new single, "Thicc As Thieves."

Originally released as a duet with Lainey Wilson, Lauren dropped a new solo version of the song on September 18 and officially announced it as a single.

"This juicy Georgia peach is taking her booty back to country radio, and releasing another version of Thicc As Thieves!" Lauren captions an Instagram post alongside a new single cover image. "Why have one when you can have two? Go check it out wherever you stream music!! This one's for you girls!!! [peach emoji]"

"Thicc As Thieves" is featured on Lauren's latest EP, Unlocked. The six-track set arrived in June and serves as Lauren's debut project with Big Loud Records.

