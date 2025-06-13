Lauren Alaina's new daughter was 'Heaven Sent'

Big Loud
By Stephen Hubbard

Lauren Alaina and her husband, Cam Arnold, welcomed their new daughter, Beni Doll Arnold, on Wednesday in Nashville.

"The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn't even knew existed were unlocked at 8:44 AM when they laid you on my belly for the first time," the new mom shared on her socials, along with an array of photos. "I will never be the same. You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection."

Lauren goes on to explain the significance of her new track, "Heaven Sent," which she released in honor of her first child, who was born after Lauren lost her father last July.

You can check out the new song now, which was co-written by HARDY.

