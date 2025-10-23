The least expensive new cars in the US

According to Edmunds data from July 2025, the average transaction price of a new vehicle in the United States was $47,976. When you combine that with high interest rates and inflation rising faster than wages, it may seem like purchasing a new car is out of reach for many shoppers. Yet the cheapest car on sale today, the 2025 Nissan Versa, can be had for just $18,385 MSRP (including destination). To that point, while the average price of a new car is higher than ever, there are still plenty of relatively affordable vehicles on sale today, like the Versa.

Edmunds gathered the 21 most affordable new cars on sale in 2025, topping out at around $30,000. You'll see the starting price for each vehicle, which is usually the base model. You can certainly go higher up in the trim levels for more features, but it'll cost more and perhaps take you past the price point of what you consider a "cheap new car" to be.

Most cars on this list may have previously had premium features, like ventilated seats, advanced driver aids, and more — cheap car concessions such as manual door locks and crank windows are a thing of the past. Backup cameras are mandated on all new cars, and all of these vehicles have at least Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from your devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are common on these models, too. Driver aids like forward collision warning are found across the board, and some of these vehicles come standard with even more driver aids.

This list of 21 vehicles includes cars, hatchbacks and SUVs, including some with turbocharged powertrains and a handful with all-wheel drive. There’s even fuel-efficient hybrids on the list, though most of these cars offer solid fuel economy ratings. Check out the list to learn more about 21 of the cheapest new cars on sale today.

2025 Nissan Versa

The Nissan Versa is a compact sedan and the most affordable new car on sale in America today, a crown it's held for a few years. The Versa brings a spacious interior to the table, as well as a solid list of standard safety and tech features, helping to make it a great value. The Versa's biggest problem is it doesn't excel in any one area. However, it's easy to overlook some drawbacks given the Versa's world-beating price. Nissan used to offer a five-speed manual but has since discontinued the car's three-pedal option due to a combination of slow sales and impacts from tariffs. Now, a continuously variable automatic is the only choice.

Starting price, including destination: $18,330

Fuel economy: up to 35 mpg combined

2025 Hyundai Venue

The most affordable crossover SUV on sale today is the Hyundai Venue. Like other compact crossovers, the Venue is more of a hatchback with a lift. It offers good passenger and cargo space alike. And because the Venue sits higher than some sedans and hatchbacks, it's easy to load in people or cargo. Standard features include features like keyless entry, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and USB charging ports. The Venue, though, is not available with all-wheel drive, a concession often made for this class of crossovers to help keep prices down. Its practical layout and solid features make it worth your time to check out.

Starting price, including destination: $21,695

Fuel economy: 31 mpg combined

2025 Kia Soul

The latest Kia Soul is a long-standing Edmunds favorite compact and has been since its debut. The boxy shape accomplishes two feats: For one, it lends itself to a practical and open interior, and for another, it also allows Kia to inject some life into otherwise pretty styleless class. When cars are this cheap, there's often little money left in the budget for a manufacturer to inject some personality into their cars. Moreover, the Soul is one of the better-driving compacts around, even if it's not the quickest. Standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, and forward collision mitigation.

Starting price, including destination: $21,935

Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

2025 Nissan Sentra

The Nissan Sentra is the Versa's larger sibling. It also suffers from the same problem, failing to excel in any particular area, but that doesn't mean it fails in all areas. In fact, the Nissan largely delivers on its mission as a cheap car. While the Sentra doesn't handle particularly well, the ride is comfortable, and so is the cabin. You'll also be surprised at the quality of some materials given the car's price point. The list of standard features includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, and even a blind-spot warning system. Edmunds testing, however, found the Sentra's real-world fuel economy disappointing, especially compared to other cars on this list. The Sentra, however, like so many other cars on this list, has seen its price rise in the last year.

Starting price, including destination: $22,785

Fuel economy: up to 34 mpg combined

2025 Nissan Kicks Play

The first-generation Nissan Kicks has been renamed the Kicks Play, a separate model, not to be confused with the other Nissan Kicks, which has been redesigned. Standard features on the Kicks Play include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as driver aids like blind-spot warning, parking sensors and reverse automatic braking, a solid list for this class. And despite being slow, it's actually better to drive than the average compact. Fuel economy is good, too. Edmunds did find the cabin to be on the tight side, especially in the rear, and the seats are firm and lack support. However, the trade-off is an SUV that is affordable, easy to park, and inexpensive while managing to be practical. It's a tough mix to get right, and the Kicks Play technically does, though the new and fresh-faced Kicks is on sale now, too.

Starting price, including destination: $22,910

Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined

2026 Chevrolet Trax

The Chevrolet Trax is one of the newest and most affordable crossovers available. While the original Trax felt cheap and uninspired, this second-generation model looks and feels much better inside and out. The interior space is not only improved, but there's also enough room for four adults plus all their belongings. The Trax's standard three-cylinder engine is one of the few powertrains on this list to feature a turbocharger and feels peppy around town. Standard features include LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a few driver aids. As with some other small crossover SUVs, all-wheel drive isn't available on the Trax.

Starting price, including destination: $22,995

Fuel economy: up to 30 mpg combined

2025 Kia K4

The new Kia K4 replaces an old model, the Forte. The K4 is larger, more stylish and more modern. Of course, it's also more expensive, but there's a solid list of standard features available in exchange for the steeper pricing. That includes driver aids, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and automatic high beams. The Kia's larger trunk and more plush interior also make it easier to live with than the outgoing Forte, but a tepid base engine remains a problem. If you'd like more cargo space, Kia is offering a hatchback version for the upcoming 2026 model year.

Starting price, including destination: $23,185

Fuel economy: up to 34 mpg combined

2025 Nissan Kicks

The new Kicks is a fully redesigned successor to what is now called the Kicks Play model. Though the new Kicks still suffers from the same lack of power as the old model, its redesign helps soften the blow with some attractive new looks. There's also new tech in the Kicks, such as an optional 12.3-inch screen and a Bose sound system. The SUV also features some comfy chairs and a still affordable price point. The fuel economy is worse, however, likely as a result of the redesign.

Starting price, including destination: $23,325

Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

2025 Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra received an update for the 2024 model year that brought refreshed front and rear designs and some additional tech and driver assistance features. The latter, including lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert, will now notify the driver via haptic feedback in the steering wheel. The base engine sadly didn't see any changes and remains a little on the slow side. Last year's updates aside, the Elantra isn't changing much for 2025. No matter what, it remains a stylish small sedan with great interior room, though some of the materials feel a bit cheap, which is all the more frustrating following a slight price increase for 2025.

Starting price, including destination: $23,370

Fuel economy: up to 36 mpg combined

2025 Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is the obvious choice in its class, but the popular small sedan does come with some trade-offs, most of which can be helped by spending more money. The Corolla is comfortable despite some cramped rear seats, and the car's controls and tech are all easy to use. The slightly pricier Corolla hatch can help remedy some of these space concerns, however. The four-cylinder's fuel economy is respectable in this group but comes with lots of road noise. Meanwhile, a Corolla hybrid can help with fuel economy, offering up to 50 mpg combined. Caveats aside, the Corolla has a healthy list of standard features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. Notably, Toyota also includes adaptive cruise control as standard equipment.

Starting price, including destination: $23,520 (sedan), $24,975 (hatchback), $25,020 (hybrid)

Fuel economy: 35-50 mpg combined

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

The 2025 Jetta's redesign removed the manual transmission option in favor of the more fuel-efficient but less fun automatic. The higher-performance GLI model is now the only way to row your own gears. There's plenty of storage inside the Jetta's updated cabin, which features a new dash and a newly standard 8-inch screen. SE models feature wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and satellite radio, all of which were previously only available on SEL trims.

Starting price, including destination: $24,220

Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined

2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The Chevrolet Trailblazer is close in size and price to the other Chevy on this list, the Trax. The two have similar interiors and cargo space, and both come with similar standard features. However, Edmunds found the Trailblazer more comfortable and nicer inside than the average compact crossover. Even the entry-level Trailblazer comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system, but it lacks some of the driver aids you'll find standard on other compacts. The Trailblazer does have a few tricks up its sleeve that the Trax can't offer, notably a more powerful engine and available all-wheel drive. Both drive up the price, but all-wheel drive helps make the Trailblazer a standout in four-season climates despite its heftier price tag.

Starting price, including destination: $24,395

Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

2026 Kia Seltos

The 2026 Kia Seltos is Kia's take on the affordable subcompact SUV, fitting in under the larger Sportage but offering more space than the Kia Soul. Kia notably doesn't offer a hybrid for the Seltos, and what's more, some of the test team noted that front seats aren't very comfy over long periods. Still, the Seltos is rather practical, offering plenty of cargo space and a great run of standard features, including forward collision warning, all-wheel drive, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an 8-inch screen.

Starting price, including destination: $25,135

Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

2025 Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 consistently impresses in the compact car class. Sharp styling, engaging handling, and an interior that feels nicer than almost anything else at this price help set the 3 apart. The 3's base engine also offers more power than some rivals' upgraded powertrains. All-wheel drive is optional, but it's not available on the base trim. Meanwhile, a manual transmission is available, but only on front-wheel-drive Mazda 3s. Standard features are average for the class, though the list of driver aids does include adaptive cruise control. Compared to other small sedans, it offers less rear legroom and cargo space and lower fuel economy. Though its slightly higher price means it doesn't make the list, Mazda also sells a 3 hatchback that offers all of the same features with a bit more cargo space than the sedan, and for 2025, you can also order the hatch in the entry-level trim.

Starting price, including destination: $25,385

Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

2026 Subaru Impreza

The Subaru Impreza was last redesigned in 2024, but some larger changes mean the little hatch is now more expensive by default, with the death of its base trim level in 2026. That leaves the Sport and RS trims, which do offer greater standard equipment, like an 11.6-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as Subaru's suite of driver aids under its EyeSight assistance system. As with nearly every Subaru model, all-wheel drive is standard on the Impreza. It's a huge advantage since no other vehicle on this list comes standard with AWD. The interior is comfortable and spacious, but is somewhat hampered by Subaru's software interface. The automaker offers two screen choices, and both lack many physical controls and can be slow to respond. Still, for the Impreza's relatively low starting price, Subaru includes features like dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, and adaptive cruise control as standard equipment.

Starting price, including destination: $27,790

Fuel economy: up to 30 mpg combined

2026 Buick Envista

The Buick Envista is Buick's entry-level model, serving as an alternative to the slightly more premium Encore GX. The Envista is related to the Chevy Trax underneath the Buick's stylish sheetmetal. The pair shares the same 1.2-liter turbocharged engine that offers good but not outstanding fuel economy. It drives and handles well, too, and offers a slightly more premium cabin than most other vehicles on this list. Standard features include things like 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an 11-inch touchscreen display, a digital instrument cluster, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard driver aids include automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance. For all the good the Envista offers, however, the test team was disappointed that the small SUV doesn't offer all-wheel drive, something similarly priced alternatives do.

Starting price, including destination: $25,995

Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross

2026 brings a new grille to the Toyota Corolla Cross, as well as a new console design and an available 10.5-inch center screen. It also brings an SUV body and all-wheel drive to the Corolla formula, which helps enhance its appeal. In that vein, there's also a hybrid offered, which takes the price just above the imposed $30,000 limit of this list, but nets a solid 42 mpg combined. Either way, the SUV's solid driver assists and excellent cargo capacity make the Corolla Cross a serious contender.

Starting price, including destination: $25,585; $26,085 (2026 model)

Fuel economy: 32 mpg combined

2026 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is a go-to economy car, and the latest generation is no exception. It's also one of those very rare economy cars that manages to do just about everything well across the offered sedan, hatch, and hybrid models. No matter which one you choose, you're getting a fun car to drive with spacious seating and cargo areas, and simple, straightforward tech. Standard features include automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Starting price, including destination: $25,790

Fuel economy: 31-49 mpg combined

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Standard all-wheel drive is a bit of a rarity among subcompact SUVs, but the Outlander Sport delivers. The small SUV is also, unfortunately, a little long in the tooth. The SUV carries over unchanged for another model year, and mechanically, it's also very similar to the original Outlander Sport, which came onto the scene more than a decade ago. There is a solid warranty, but the Outlander Sport leaves a lot to be desired with its harsh ride, slow transmission, and serious noise from the unrefined powertrain.

Starting price, including destination: $26,040

Fuel economy: up to 26 mpg combined

2026 Hyundai Kona

The 2026 Kona offers a more simplified trim lineup. However, none of these changes change what the test team likes most about the Kona: its stylish looks, practicality and relative affordability. The SUV has a roomy, comfortable cabin, sci-fi looks, available all-wheel drive, and a big enough cargo space for all your things. Hyundai's tech and features offerings are excellent as well, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration via a 12.3-inch touchscreen, blind-spot warning, LED headlights and more.

Starting price, including destination: $26,950

Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg

2025 Ford Maverick

The Ford Maverick is what a small truck should be: It is light on the wallet, fits everywhere, and hauls a surprising amount of cargo. 2025 brings some new looks to the Maverick, as well as a stylish and mildly sporty Lobo trim, inspired by modified street trucks. More importantly, a 13.2-inch infotainment display replaces last year's 8-inch one, complete with phone projection. Other tech additions include a 360-degree camera system and further standard driver assist tech like lane keeping assistance. Maverick has an impressive fuel economy, hybrid powertrain (now available with AWD), and competitive pricing. Because the Maverick shirks the traditional body-on-frame layout used by larger trucks, it also rides like a car thanks to its unibody construction, making it very comfortable. However, there are compromises, namely in the form of a cheap-feeling interior and a driver's seat with limited adjustability. Still, despite its flaws, this tiny truck with a 4.5-foot bed is a standout on this list.

Starting price, including destination: $29,840

Fuel economy: up to 25 mpg combined (base engine)

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.