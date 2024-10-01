Lee Brice is going acoustic in 2025

Lee Brice is flying solo in 2025 for his acoustic You, Me and My Guitar Tour.



Kicking off Jan. 30 in Wilkes-Barre City, Pennsylvania, the stripped-down trek includes stops in Rochester, Birmingham, Nashville, Rockford and more, before wrapping in Peoria City, Illinois, on March 29.



"Excited to finally announce my acoustic tour, 'You, Me and My Guitar'. Join me for some music and a few stories [wink face emoticon] I can't wait to see y'all," Lee shares with fans on Instagram.



Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at Lee's website.



Lee's latest releases include "Summer of Us" and his Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters-assisted single, "Drinkin' Buddies."

