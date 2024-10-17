Lee Brice is enlisting Dolly Parton for Trace Adkins cover

Lee Brice is covering Trace Adkins' "Til the Last Shot's Fired" with the help of Dolly Parton and newcomer Scott Hasting.



The "Rumor" singer's collaborative rendition arrives Oct. 18 and is available for presave now.



Lee shared the news with fans on Instagram alongside a clip of his acoustic-leaning, emotional cover, which pays tribute to the military and fallen soldiers.



"Til the Last Shot's Fired" first arrived in 2008 on Trace's album X and was later rereleased as the title track of his The Definitive Greatest Hits: 'Til the Last Shot's Fired collection in 2010.

