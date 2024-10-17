Lee Brice is enlisting Dolly Parton for Trace Adkins cover

By Jeremy Chua

Lee Brice is covering Trace Adkins' "Til the Last Shot's Fired" with the help of Dolly Parton and newcomer Scott Hasting.

The "Rumor" singer's collaborative rendition arrives Oct. 18 and is available for presave now.

Lee shared the news with fans on Instagram alongside a clip of his acoustic-leaning, emotional cover, which pays tribute to the military and fallen soldiers.

"Til the Last Shot's Fired" first arrived in 2008 on Trace's album and was later rereleased as the title track of his The Definitive Greatest Hits: 'Til the Last Shot's Fired collection in 2010.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!