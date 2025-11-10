For Lee Brice, the sun rises in Canada for 2026 tour

Lee Brice's Sunriser Tour (Courtesy True Public Relations/Lee Brice)
By Stephen Hubbard

Lee Brice will launch the Sunriser Tour in 2026, heading to Canada for nine dates in the spring.

The trek kicks off April 10 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and wraps April 25 in Kitchener, Ontario. Brett Kissel and Grace Tyler will join him on the dates.

“Man, Canada, y'all have been ridin' shotgun with me since back before I even had a hit!" Lee says in a news release. "That fire you lit in my soul has only burned brighter over the years, and you've got a permanent spot right here in this country boy's heart."

"You've watched me chase these sunrises," he continues, "and I can't wait to roll back into your towns on the Sunriser Tour, showin' off this new fire we've stoked together. Get ready friends, I’m comin' back to y'all with all I've got!”

Lee just released his new track "Killed the Man" as his new radio single, with more new music still to come.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!