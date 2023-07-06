Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

By Jeremy Chua

Lee Brice's been working on new music, and he wants you to weigh in on an as-yet-unreleased song.

Lee recently posted a video on Instagram of him previewing "No Country Boy Ever" on an acoustic guitar. The anthemic track celebrates the things men typically love doing in the South, such as fishing and enjoying mama's fried chicken. 

Lee's latest album, Hey World, arrived in 2020 and includes the #1 hits "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," "Memory I Don't Mess With" as well as his current single, "Save the Roses."

What do you think? Should Lee record and release the "No Country Boy Ever?" Drop a comment on his Instagram post to let him know.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!