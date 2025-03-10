Lima 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Lima, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Saturday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 60 °F, low of 38 °F (49% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 62 °F, low of 45 °F (58% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 63 °F, low of 38 °F (70% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 57 °F, low of 43 °F (80% humidity)
- Overcast with a 22% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 68 °F, low of 50 °F (57% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 25% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 70 °F, low of 57 °F (53% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (14 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Strong breeze (28 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 54 °F, low of 39 °F (42% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Strong breeze (25 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM