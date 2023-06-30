Listen to Chris Stapleton's version of "The Star Spangled Banner"

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Chris Stapleton has dropped his version of "The Star Spangled Banner" on all digital music platforms.

This rendition was recorded from his widely acclaimed performance of the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl.

On the country music front, Chris recently joined Carly Pearce on her soaring new single, "We Don't Fight Anymore."

Chris is currently on the road on his All-American Road Show tour. For the full schedule and tickets, visit chrisstapleton.com.

