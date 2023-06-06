Little Big Town, Parker, Justin, Scotty + more added to Ronnie Milsap tribute show

Ronnie Milsap is inviting some of country music's biggest stars to his final concert in Nashville.



The special tribute show will take place on October 3 at Bridgestone Arena, with a star-studded performance lineup that includes Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Kelly Clarkson, BRELAND, Randy Houser, Tracy Lawrence, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, Phil Vassar and Terri Clark.



"I'm so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists," shares Ronnie. "This night will be so special for me and all the fans. I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world.'"



"We are thrilled to host the Ronnie Milsap Tribute concert," adds Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells. "With over 50 years of music and 40 #1 hits, this celebration is going to be something special. Thank you to the Outback Presents team for curating such an amazing event."



Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

