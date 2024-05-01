Live Nation Concert Week returns with $25 tickets to Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson shows + more

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Live Nation's here to get you to your favorite country concert on a budget.

The concert promoter has announced the return of its Concert Week. From May 8-14, fans will get the chance to purchase $25 tickets to over 5,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada while supplies last.

Country stars participating in the week-long offer include Luke Bryan, Tim McGrawLainey WilsonJason AldeanDan + ShaySam Hunt, Cole Swindell, Dierks BentleyParker McCollum, Jordan DavisJustin Moore & Randy Houser, Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn and Hank Williams Jr..

Presales for T-Mobile and Rakuten begin May 7 at 10 a.m. ET. 

To purchase the $25 tickets and for more information, head to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!