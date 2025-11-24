Loaded revolver found at TSA security checkpoint

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A Pennsylvania man has been charged after a loaded firearm was found at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Around 6:14 a.m. on Nov. 23, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded revolver inside a passenger’s carry-on bag at the security checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport, according to a social media post from the Allegheny County Police.

Police determined that the passenger, identified as 26-year-old Justin Lang of Pitcairn, did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

Lang was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, according to the post.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was also notified.

Passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the TSA of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

