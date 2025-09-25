1 of 3 BMV locations ‘Temporarily Closed’ in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office is temporarily closed.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety has posted on its website that the office located at the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue is closed.

It is in the Southern Village Shopping Center in Springfield.

The other two BMV offices in Clark County are open.

Those locations are on the 1100 block of North Bechtle Avenue in Springfield and at the 400 block of N. Main Street in New Carlisle.

News Center 7 has contacted the Ohio Department of Public Safety to inquire about the closure of the Sunset Avenue location and when it is expected to reopen.

We will continue to follow this story.

