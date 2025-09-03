1 arrested, 1 critically injured after ‘shootout’ erupts in broad daylight at gas station

DAYTON — One person is in jail, and another remains in the hospital after a shootout at a Dayton gas station on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the Sunoco at East Third Street in broad daylight.

Medics took a 35-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell went back to the gas station on Wednesday.

The employees didn’t want to speak on-camera, but they said one man was inside and another was outside when they began shooting at each other.

The man moved outside, and the shooting continued.

“Whatever feud is happening between these two individuals, it’s enough that they’re going to do it in broad daylight with an active street right in front of them,” Dayton Police Lieutenant David Matthews said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police said they tracked two people to a home about a block away and detained them.

On Wednesday, officers said they arrested a 25-year-old man, but the other was a witness.

Montgomery County Jail records show 25-year-old Tahseti Lamar-Harris was booked on Tuesday for suspicion of felonious assault.

The records also show that Dayton police arrested him at the same house that police tracked the suspect to.

