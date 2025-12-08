1 arrested, 1 at large after allegedly stealing from local storage units

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people are facing charges for allegedly stealing from several storage units in Miami County, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami County deputies responded to reports of theft at a storage facility in Bethel Township on Nov. 17.

Investigators found that property and cars were stolen from multiple storage units, Duchak said.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the help of the Dayton police, the sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Aaron Wood, 46, of Dayton, and Brian Matheny, 51, of Dayton.

Wood and Matheny have both been charged with felony theft and felony breaking and entering, Duchak said.

Wood was arrested in Dayton and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Matheny remains at large. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

Duchak said both men are familiar to law enforcement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group