1 arrested after long-term drug investigation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was arrested after a long-term drug trafficking investigation in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 6, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 3900 block of Otterbein Avenue, according to a media release.

R.A.N.G.E.methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, and five guns.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs charges.

The suspect was not named in the media release.

Additional charges are being reviewed with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group