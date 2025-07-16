1 arrested after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — 1 person was arrested after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police responded to reports of a person arriving at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for obstructing official business, Sheldon said.

It is unclear where this shooting occurred or if anyone else was arrested.

Detectives with the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this shooting.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group