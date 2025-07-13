1 arrested after running from deputies, causing hours-long search in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person was arrested after they reportedly ran from authorities and caused an hours-long search in Clark County Sunday morning, a Clark County Sheriff’s Office sergeant confirmed.

Around 9:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a car they saw driving erratically through a parking lot in the 1000 block of N Bechtle Avenue.

The sergeant said two males got out of the car and ran into a nearby wooded area.

While investigating, authorities learned that the car involved had been stolen from Springfield.

It was also determined that the driver had an arrest warrant; however, it is unclear what the warrant is for.

The sergeant said the male driver was eventually arrested in the area of Eagle City Road and N Bechtle Avenue.

His identity and the preliminary charges he may face were not immediately available.

Authorities didn’t find the other male who was in the car, according to the sergeant.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that the search was suspended before noon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Springfield police helped deputies look for the two people.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

