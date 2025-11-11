1 child dead, 3 seriously injured after Ohio crash

ROSS COUNTY — One child is dead, and three other people are injured after a crash in Ross County on Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash on Black Run Road around 7:30 am, according to our news partners, WBNS.

A Toyota Corolla was driving Southeast on Black Run Road before it went off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole guywire, a tree, a concrete retaining wall, and another tree.

The driver and four children were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

One child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

