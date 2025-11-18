1 child hospitalized after Ohio hit-and-run

COLUMBUS — A child was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Columbus.

Columbus police officers were called to the 2500 block of Hilliard Rome Rd., just before 6 pm, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a critical but non-life-threatening condition. Their condition was later upgraded to stable.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

