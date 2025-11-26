1 in custody after cruiser hit twice, led to chase

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Harrison Township police cruiser was struck twice on Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Deputies responded to a call at the Marathon Gas Station on N. Dixie Drive for a suspect who was wanted on two active felony warrants, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies initiated a traffic stop on the truck in which the suspect was inside.

The driver of the truck was identified as Danny Worthington.

Worthington quickly reversed the truck and backed into a marked cruiser that had the emergency lights on.

Then he turned the vehicle towards the cruiser and struck the cruiser again before leading deputies on a chase.

As Worthington tried to escape, he passed multiple vehicles before hitting a utility pole head-on.

He was checked out by medical aid before he was placed into custody.

Worthington is facing charges of felonious assault on a police officer, fleeing, and obstructing.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

The deputy whose vehicle was hit was not injured.

