1 in custody after cruiser hit twice, led to chase

1 in custody after cruiser hit twice, led to chase (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Harrison Township police cruiser was struck twice on Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Deputies responded to a call at the Marathon Gas Station on N. Dixie Drive for a suspect who was wanted on two active felony warrants, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The deputies initiated a traffic stop on the truck in which the suspect was inside.

The driver of the truck was identified as Danny Worthington.

Worthington quickly reversed the truck and backed into a marked cruiser that had the emergency lights on.

Then he turned the vehicle towards the cruiser and struck the cruiser again before leading deputies on a chase.

As Worthington tried to escape, he passed multiple vehicles before hitting a utility pole head-on.

He was checked out by medical aid before he was placed into custody.

Worthington is facing charges of felonious assault on a police officer, fleeing, and obstructing.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

The deputy whose vehicle was hit was not injured.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!