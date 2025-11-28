1 in custody after fight outside Trotwood bar

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — One person is in custody after a fight outside of a Trotwood Bar.

Trotwood police responded to a disturbance at Sheiks Restaurant and Lounge, located at 4183 Salem Ave, early Friday morning.

Around 2:37 a.m., crews dropped a signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance.

The signal 99 was cancelled shortly after at 2:40 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

One person is in custody at this time, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 will continue following this developing story.

