1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in a Dayton neighborhood Sunday night into Monday morning.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Dayton police crews responded to reports of drug complaints in the 300 block of Burkhardt Ave.

Dayton Police Sergeant Zachary Banks told News Center 7 crews on scene that drug complaints are an ongoing problem in the neighborhood.

Officers saw a person they determined to be a man named Kevin Harney, a violent felon wanted for a probation violation.

Banks said that due to Harney’s violent past and previous encounters, and his refusal to come to the door to speak with police, officers contacted SWAT.

Harney continued to refuse to come out, and officers secured a warrant. Police also used K9s, drones, and other tactics to get Harney to exit the house, but did not use tear gas.

After several hours, Harney finally exited the house and was taken into custody. Several other people came out, but are not being charged, according to Banks.

Police found signs of drug abuse and a firearm inside the house, according to Banks.

According to Banks, neighbors called about the house three to four times in the last few weeks. Banks said that if neighbors see a problem, they should call the police so that they can put an end to it.

Harney is facing several charges, including obstruction of justice, inducing panic, probation violation, and additional weapons charges.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

