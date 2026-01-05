UPDATE: Man arrested for damage at Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after Cincinnati police and the U.S. Secret Service police were investigating damage at Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home early Monday morning.

A Cincinnati Police Department arrest report obtained by our news partners WCPO-9 TV identifies the man as 26-year-old William Defoor.

Defoor is facing one count of criminal damage, one count of obstructing official business, one count of criminal trespass, and one felony count of vandalism.

The arrest report says Defoor was seen by a Secret Service agent and captured on surveillance footage walking onto Vance’s property and damaging four windows in the home and a vehicle owned by the Secret Service, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Several officers from both agencies were seen searching around Vance’s home in the early morning hours on Monday. Several windows in the house appeared to be broken.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Vance thanked the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their quick response.

“I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly,” Vance said in the post.

Vance also confirmed that he and his family were not home at the time, as they had already returned to Washington DC.

The City of Cincinnati previously announced that roads around the house would be closed until Sunday, Jan. 4, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The barricades were not in place when WCPO-9 TV crews went to the scene Monday morning.

