1 in custody after leading police on chase, crashing out in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — One person is in custody after leading police officers on a chase, then crashing out in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Trotwood police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was believed to be a suspect from an Aggravated Burglary that had occurred earlier Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department.

The driver fled the stop, initiating a police chase.

Eventually, the vehicle crashed along Ravenwood Ave in Dayton, and the driver fled on foot.

The driver was located with the help of neighboring agencies and a K9 team, according to the spokesperson.

The driver was taken into custody. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

