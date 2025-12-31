1 in custody after leading police on chase, crashing out in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — One person is in custody after leading police officers on a chase, then crashing out in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Trotwood police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was believed to be a suspect from an Aggravated Burglary that had occurred earlier Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department.
The driver fled the stop, initiating a police chase.
Eventually, the vehicle crashed along Ravenwood Ave in Dayton, and the driver fled on foot.
The driver was located with the help of neighboring agencies and a K9 team, according to the spokesperson.
The driver was taken into custody. No one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
