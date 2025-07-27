1 in custody after multi-county police pursuit ends in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person is in custody after a multi-county police pursuit ended in Clark County Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield Post assisted Columbus and Circleville officers on a pursuit.

According to an OSHP dispatcher, the pursuit started on I-71 in Columbus and ended on I-70 in Clark County.

It is unclear at this time what initially prompted the pursuit in Columbus.

One person was taken into custody, according to the dispatcher.

