1 in custody after multi-county police pursuit ends in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person is in custody after a multi-county police pursuit ended in Clark County Saturday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield Post assisted Columbus and Circleville officers on a pursuit.
According to an OSHP dispatcher, the pursuit started on I-71 in Columbus and ended on I-70 in Clark County.
It is unclear at this time what initially prompted the pursuit in Columbus.
One person was taken into custody, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
