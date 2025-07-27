1 in custody after multi-county police pursuit ends in Clark County

Pursuit I-70 Clark Co
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — One person is in custody after a multi-county police pursuit ended in Clark County Saturday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield Post assisted Columbus and Circleville officers on a pursuit.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to an OSHP dispatcher, the pursuit started on I-71 in Columbus and ended on I-70 in Clark County.

It is unclear at this time what initially prompted the pursuit in Columbus.

One person was taken into custody, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!